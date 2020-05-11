STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

COVID-19 lockdown: Three policemen injured in clash with migrant workers

Demanding an immediate return to their native places, the workers were planning to protest outside the camp when the police asked them to disperse.

Published: 11th May 2020 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Migrant wokers hailing from various parts of Ernakulam are queuing up at the Ernakualm Junction railway station on Sunday as another batch of two trains have transported over 2000 workers to their homestate. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An attempt by migrant labourers to orchestrate a protest outside their camp at Oruvathilkotta near Chackai resulted in a confrontation with the police on Sunday evening. Three cops, including a Station House Officer (SHO), sustained injuries.

The incident occurred when labourers, who were engaged in the construction of a multinational company’s upcoming hypermarket near Chackai, tried to move out of their shelters en masse by around 5.00 pm, the police said.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

Demanding an immediate return to their native places, the workers were planning to protest outside the camp when the police asked them to disperse. A confrontation erupted soon, with the police and the workers confronting each other on the street. Police officers sustained injuries when the crowd allegedly pelted stones at them, said Pettah Sub-inspector P Ratheesh.

According to the police, three cops -- including SHO Girilal -- sustained injuries and were hospitalised after around 700 workers assembled outside the camp, fomenting trouble.

“The workers from various states were demanding the government to sent them back to their native places. When they tried to come out of their camp, we told them not to do so. They didn’t listen and later threw stones at the police team,” the SI said. 

The officer said the culprits will be arrested soon and further action initiated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp