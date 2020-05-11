COVID-19 lockdown: Three policemen injured in clash with migrant workers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An attempt by migrant labourers to orchestrate a protest outside their camp at Oruvathilkotta near Chackai resulted in a confrontation with the police on Sunday evening. Three cops, including a Station House Officer (SHO), sustained injuries.

The incident occurred when labourers, who were engaged in the construction of a multinational company’s upcoming hypermarket near Chackai, tried to move out of their shelters en masse by around 5.00 pm, the police said.



CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

Demanding an immediate return to their native places, the workers were planning to protest outside the camp when the police asked them to disperse. A confrontation erupted soon, with the police and the workers confronting each other on the street. Police officers sustained injuries when the crowd allegedly pelted stones at them, said Pettah Sub-inspector P Ratheesh.

According to the police, three cops -- including SHO Girilal -- sustained injuries and were hospitalised after around 700 workers assembled outside the camp, fomenting trouble.



“The workers from various states were demanding the government to sent them back to their native places. When they tried to come out of their camp, we told them not to do so. They didn’t listen and later threw stones at the police team,” the SI said.



The officer said the culprits will be arrested soon and further action initiated.