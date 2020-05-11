Travancore Devaswom Board starts e-booking for poojas at 27 temples

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has started an online booking facility for poojas at 27 major temples under it for devotees affected by lockdown curbs. The website www.onlinetdb.com has facilities to make payment for various acts of worship.

Ambalapuzha Sree Krishnaswamy temple, Kottarakkara Ganapathy temple, Aranmula Parthasarathy temple, Haripad Subrahmanya Swamy temple, Pampa Ganapathy temple, Ettumanoor Mahadeva temple, Vaikom Mahadeva temple, Chettikulangara Devi temple are among the 27 temples accepting requests for online bookings for poojas.

The TDB decided to start online facilities after the entry of devotees have been restricted to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The facility was first introduced for Sabarimala hill shrine in Pathanamthitta where the donation for food distribution would get tax exemption.