COVID-19 lockdown: Kerala all set to receive Doha flight bringing back 181 people

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight has been rescheduled to arrive by 12.40 am on Wednesday after it was cancelled on Sunday. The flight will carry 181 passengers, including 15 pregnant women. Slated to arrive by 10.45 pm on Sunday, the flight was cancelled as the aircraft was denied landing permission in Doha, the district administration said. The aircraft, thus, did not take off from the Kozhikode airport on Sunday.

The Thiruvananthapuram airport is fully equipped to receive the passengers, with help desks and thermal face-detection camera in place. Passengers with COVID-19 symptoms will be moved to the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram while others will be moved to quarantine centres. Pregnant women, children below the age of 10 and senior citizens will be sent under home quarantine.

The flight will carry 48 people from Thiruvananthapuram, 46 from Kollam, 24 from Pathanamthitta, 13 from Alappuzha, nine from Ernakulam, seven from Thrissur, five from Kozhikode, four from Kasaragod, two from Palakkad and one each from Malappuram and Wayanad. There are 19 passengers from Tamil Nadu and one each from Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Quarantine centres are also ready. While hundreds of quarantine centres have been set up in the corporation, care centres at the IMG Hostel in Kunnukuzhi, Cooperative Hostel in Manvila and the water authority guest house in Kanaka Nagar are identified for the current set of passengers. Returnees can also opt for paid quarantine centres. The KSRTC will provide 12 buses to move the passengers from the airport to the quarantine centres. Ambulances to move patients with symptoms and taxies for passengers allowed home quarantine will also be arranged.

2,147 more placed under observation in district

The district on Monday saw 2,147 more people being placed under observation for Covid-19. A total of 42 people are under hospital isolation in the district, of whom eight are in General Hospital, 18 in Medical College Hospital, two in Peroorkada Mental Health Centre, six in SAT Hospital and eight in various private hospitals. Around 3,687 people are under home quarantine in the district. On Monday, nine people were put under hospital isolation, while eight were discharged.

As may as 80 samples were sent for testing on Monday, while the results of 112 tests came back negative. There are 442 people under observation in various COVID care centres. The collectorate control room received 202 calls on Monday and 92 calls were made to the Disha call centre. Eight people called the mental health helpline for psychosocial counselling. and 343 people were offered mental support. So far, 25,722 people have been offered psychological support in the district.