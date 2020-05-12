Kerala Congress party office not suitable for COVID-19 quarantine centre: Official

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress party’s block committee office in Vembayam has been offered as a quarantine centre. After cleaning and disinfecting the rather large office, the Vembayam block committee is waiting for approval.



However, the imitable model might end up just being a proposal with the building not under ‘consideration’ from the part of officials. This is at a time when the party contribution to help migrant labourers has been rejected by the state government.

Nedumangad tahsildar Anil Kumar said the building is not under consideration because of a lack of sufficient number of toilets.



“At present people are not being moved to the quarantine centres in the rural areas. We’ve prepared two quarantine centres in the first phase and identified numerous others. Our major consideration is toilet per bed. Sree Gokulam Medical College and Heera College of Engineering are the centres identified in the first phase. However, the party office is not suitable for a quarantine centre,” said the tahsildar.

The 5,000-sqft office is three-storeyed. “The office rooms and conference hall are equipped to be turned into quarantine centres. When we were building the office, one of the best in the district itself, we had the help of many expatriates. Now, when they are facing a difficult situation it is our duty to reciprocate. It is an,” said Anil Thekkada, DCC general secretary.