Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation records impressive growth

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The value of projects undertaken by the Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation (KIIDC) in the just-concluded fiscal was Rs 1,289.59 crore. This is over twenty fold increase from the previous fiscal’s figure of Rs 55.37 crore, the corporation said in a statement.



The Hilly Aqua brand of bottled drinking water manufactured by the KIIDC recorded a sales turnover or Rs 5.67 crore. Everyday 60,000 one litre bottles are produced at the plant in Thodupuzha. The bottle is sold for Rs 13.

The KIIDC has started a bottling plant at Aluva. Water dispensers of 20 litres are produced here. The Kerala Water Authority’s bottled drinking water plant at Aruvikkara will be taken over by the KIIDC. The dispensers produced in both the plants would be distributed through the Kudumbashree.

The KIIDC is implementing the cable car project in Kochi connecting Marine Drive, Bolghatty, Vallarpadam, Vypeen and Fort Kochi. Two companies have evinced interest for the EoI called by the corporation. The government has assigned the corporation to set up solar and wind energy projects at thousands of acres of land owned by the Water Resources department.

“A project worth Rs 700 crore for the conservation of rivers and backwaters and Rs 900 crore project for flood control have been submitted to the central government,” KIIDC managing director N Prasanth said.