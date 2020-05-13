An initiative to help techies find new opportunities

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Many IT professionals across the state fear job loss after the IT sector has been largely hit due to the pandemic. Recently, a 26-year-old techie from the state committed suicide after losing her job. TechnoparkToday, a media platform for IT employees has launched an initiative ‘Support and Survive IT’, to help techies who have been rendered unemployed due to the Covid-19 crisis. Through the initiative, TechnoparkToday in association with other organisations and IT companies is helping techies find new jobs.

“Many IT employees are at the receiving end due to the crisis. We came across many techies who were suffering from depression and anxiety due to the fear of losing their jobs. However, the tragic incident of a techie committing suicide after she lost her job prompted us to start this initiative,” said Renjith Ramachandran from TechnoparkToday.

As part of the first phase of the initiative, counselling is being provided to techies who are suffering from depression and anxiety to help them overcome the crisis. ‘Kriiya’, a women’s entrepreneurship community, that is part of the initiative is providing similar counselling sessions to techies.“In the past three days, we have received 14 calls from techies who have lost their jobs and those on the verge of losing their jobs. While some expressed issues such as depression and anxiety due to job loss, others expressed their inability to share their problems with their families,” said Shalin Elizabeth, founder of Kriiya. She added that the organisation also enquired about the additional skills employees have to provide them with various job options.

Most calls received were from techies who were the sole breadwinners in their families. Shalin said: “I got a call from a 32-year-old woman IT employee who lost her job and was experiencing anxiety issues. She is a single parent and has two children. Besides her children, she also looks after her father, mother and sister. The whole family survives with the salary that she gets. But, now she is in a helpless situation.” People can send their resume to itparkjobsmail@gmail.com and fill a form of Tech Job helpline in https://forms.gle/o3BEPo2ZdeViHXZP9.

Renjith said: “The details collected are also shared with Technopark, Cyberpark, Infopark and other IT companies. Part-time and freelance jobs are also available for the candidates. Skills of the candidates are updated on the resource pool and then shared with the companies.” Besides this, skill development training and workshops will also be conducted for those who need to upgrade their skills.