Exam coaching for poor students begins 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a novel bid, the Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) has begun a statewide special examination coaching programme for students belonging to the marginalised section of the society.

The training programme is for students of Class 10, Plus One and Plus Two who are preparing for the pending examinations scheduled to begin next week.

Though the Education Department has organised an online tutorial and model examination for candidates, the students belonging to the marginalised section are not able to get the classes due to their circumstances. Most of the students are from SC/ST community, and lives in remote areas, tribal and coastal areas. SSK’s training is being held at 200 centres for around 20,000 students in the state. The SSK has initiated the training adhering to the lockdown protocols and maintaining social distancing.