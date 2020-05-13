Kerala University to start examinations despite Covid threat

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the state is grappling with the coronavirus threat, the University of Kerala has decided to commence final semester degree examinations from May 21. This despite a UGC guideline stating that in states where the Covid-19 situation has normalised, exams could be conducted during July. According to Kerala University Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai, exams slated to be held from May 21 are mainly those of the final semester. However, he added that the exact date will depend on the availability of public transport. “If strict lockdown restrictions continue and if public transport continues to remain suspended, we will rework the schedule accordingly,” he said.

He added that social distancing norms will be strictly adhered to while conducting the examination. Affiliated colleges, where exams are to be held, will be directed to follow Covid-19 safety protocol and ensure sufficient distancing between candidates. Asked about the inconvenience to students in travelling to exam centres far away, the vice- chancellor said sub-centres will opened and candidates will be given the option to choose the nearest sub-centre.

The vice-chancellor said the varsity has been flooded with queries especially from final semester degree students on when their examinations will be held. Besides, delaying the exam indefinitely will also delay the valuation process and hamper their prospects for higher studies, Pillai said.

However, it is pointed out that a number of students who are currently stranded in far away districts or neighbouring states will find reaching the examination centres a tough task. Students from hotspot zones in other states fear that will be asked to undergo home quarantine for 14 days in case they travel to the state to write the exam.