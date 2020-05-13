Lockdown serves a bitter pill to the poor: Study

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A debate is raging whether the lockdown has helped slow the spread of Covis-19 infection. No matter where the experts stand regarding the question, it has observed beyond doubt the containment measure has robbed thousands of daily wage workers of their livelihood. A study conducted in Thiruvananthapuram district by activists of CAPSULE (Campaign against Pseudo-Science Using Law and Ethics), an initiative of the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad has reported similar findings.

The study which focused on analysing the implications of lockdown on families of those employed in the unorganised sector has surmised that daily wage workers and those with meagre savings suffered both financially and socially since the lockdown was announced. Of the 284 people who participated in a survey carried out as part of the study, 92 per cent opined that the lockdown has been a harrowing experience.

“93 per cent of housewives part of a survey observed that the household budget went haywire during the period which had an impact on their quality of life,” said Dr U Nandakumar, chairman, CAPSULE. He further added, “Although the free ration provided by the government had come as a solace for a majority of housewives, they expressed concern over the extension of the lockdown which would further push them into poverty.”

The study highlighted that the lockdown’s impact was borne majorly by daily wage earners. As per the findings, 94 per cent of daily wage workers who participated in the survey had either faced income loss or were getting paid less. The study also noted that 69 per cent of the people’s living conditions got affected due to income loss. While 62 per cent had to borrow money for their living.