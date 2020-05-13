Plus-II answer script valuation starts from Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The answer sheet valuation of the completed higher secondary examinations (HSE) will be held at 88 centres in the state from Wednesday. As per the order of General Education director K Jeevan Babu, the valuation will take place from 9.30am to 4.30pm. The valuators have been asked to reach the camps by 8am.

Earlier, the government had decided to schedule the valuation time from 8am to 6pm. However, a section of the teachers opposed the move citing low strength of valuators and lack of public transportation. The teachers also demanded the postponement of valuation.

However, a high-level meeting held on Tuesday decided to conduct the valuation from Wednesday itself. “There is no change in schedule. The valuation will be held from Wednesday itself. However, the time has been changed for their convenience,” said S S Vivekanandan, joint director, HSE (Examination Wing). Four schools have been excluded from the earlier list of valuation centres.

While two centres - GHSS Meenangady and GVHSS Mananthavady in Wayanad districts - are located in hotspot regions, the other two - SMV Government Model HSS in Thiruvananthapuram and Parappil Government HSS in Kozhikode - are functioning as Covid-19 rehabilitation centres. A total of 31 examinations in various streams of HSE and VHSE are yet to be completed.

The 88 centres have been cleaned and disinfected to welcome valuators. As per the state government’s instruction, only 33 per cent of the total strength of valuators will be allowed inside the camp due to the Covid-19 pandemic protocol.