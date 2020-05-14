474 more placed under observation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 474 new cases were put under observation in the district on Wednesday, as part of the Covid-19 containment efforts. A total of 41 people are currently under hospital isolation. While three of them have been admitted to the General Hospital, 20 are lodged at the Government Medical College, four at the Peroorkada Mental Health Centre, three at the SAT Hospital, and 11 in private hospitals.At least 4,295 people are under home quarantine. On Wednesday, 19 were admitted to hospital.