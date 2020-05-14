474 more placed under observation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 474 new cases were put under observation in the district on Wednesday, as part of the Covid-19 containment efforts. A total of 41 people are currently under hospital isolation. While three of them have been admitted to the General Hospital, 20 are lodged at the Government Medical College, four at the Peroorkada Mental Health Centre, three at the SAT Hospital, and 11 in private hospitals.At least 4,295 people are under home quarantine. On Wednesday, 19 were admitted to hospital.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
COVID-19: Bengal death toll nears 150, train with over 1,000 passengers reaches Howrah
COVID-19: Akashvani Bhavan sanitized after employee tests positive, more healthcare workers come under virus grip
Passengers relieved as first special train from Delhi reaches Mumbai amid lockdown
Lockdown 3.0: NHRC notices to Maharashtra, MP governments after woman gives birth on road
Food Corporation of India allocates 120 LMT foodgrains for distribution in states amid lockdown
Pharmaceutical group Sanofi walks back after saying US would get vaccine first