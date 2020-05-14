Artists donate Rs 10.28 lakh to CM’s Distress Relief Fund

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Extending support to the state governments to strengthen the fight against the pandemic, aspiring artists under the Diamond Jubilee Fellowship have donated Rs 10,28,891 to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).As many as 1,000 aspiring young artists belonging to 175 clusters under Bharath Bhavan -- the official cultural exchange centre -- mobilised the fund for the purpose.

Cultural Minister A K Balan received the cheque. Director of Department of Culture Sadasivan Nair, Bharat Bhavan member secretary Pramod Payyannur and fellowship coordinators were present during the event. Apart from this, artists from several clusters in other districts have already made contributions to the CMDRF. So far they have contributed Rs 11,82,491 to the CMDRF.