Kerala set to join Centre’s telemedicine platform

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to be part of the telemedicine platform e-Sanjeevani, developed by Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), to ensure efficient patient care. Through this, any registered medical practitioner (RMP), enrolled in the state register or the national register under the IMC Act 1956, can offer telemedicine facility to the needy patients.

However, e-Sanjeevani tool will be used to provide non-Covid healthcare services. And it will be limited to first aid, life-saving measure, counseling and advice on referral. In all cases of emergency, patients must be advised for an in-person interaction with a doctor at the earliest. “On May 6, National Health Mission (NHM) director N Yuvaraj forwarded a request to the NHM Kerala director Ratan Kelkar to start telemedicine through e-Sanjeevani to provide essential services under the non-hospitalised health care category,” said an officer of ‘Arogyakeralam’.

Approving the proposal submitted by Ratan, principal health secretary Rajan Khobragade said that e-Sanjeevani will ensure consultation and interaction with patients through a secured platform.“Telemedicine services have been identified as an excellent modality to render essential medical consultations to people in the background of Covid-19 pandemic. Although, many districts have developed their own telemedicine platforms some districts don’t have specific plan.