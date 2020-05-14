STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala startup makes N95 masks

 Caught under the grips of Covid-19, Kerala’s medical fraternity has been valiantly fighting the pandemic.

Published: 14th May 2020 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Linta Mary Philip
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Caught under the grips of Covid-19, Kerala’s medical fraternity has been valiantly fighting the pandemic. But as the number of patients rose, the state faced a shortage of medical supplies, including N95 masks. The situation prompted Aerofil Filters India Private Limited, a start-up involved in the supply of air filters, to focus its attention on manufacturing N95 masks.

The establishment successfully developed an N95 that passed all safety requirements within two weeks of the first phase of lockdown. The start-up is a subsidiary of Filtrowin Industries, situated in SEZ Kakkand. The parent establishment has 10 years’ worth of experience in manufacturing air filters, which came in handy while making the mask on a war foot basis with the logistic support of various state government departments.

“The filtration efficiency of High Particulate Efficiency Air (HEPA) filters and N95 masks are similar. While our experience in manufacturing the former went a long way in developing the mask, there were a lot of first-timers for us in the whole process,” said Santhosh Kumar P D, MD of Aerofil Filters.The major part of the process is the procurement of the air filtration material (‘Polypropylene Melt Blown Non-Woven’) used in the mask. 

With the majority of the manufacturers of the material being situated in China and very few domestic producers, the material had to be imported into the country, despite no air traffic. Most of the other raw materials required for the mask have been sourced from within the state.There are a lot of factors that need to be considered in the process of converting a few pieces of fabric to an N95, such as its shape, earloop and locking system, laminating the fabrics without reducing the filtration efficiency or breathability and ensuring zero leakage etc.

The edges of the mask have to be sealed using ultrasonic welding technology, unlike normal cloth masks that are stitched. This ensures that the virus does not penetrate into the mask through the pinholes of the stitches. “While there are fully automatic mask-manufacturing machines, these have a waiting period of a couple of months before they can be brought in and set up. Hence, we chose to modify our existing machines as well as order individual machine units that can cater to various stages of mask making. This necessitates manpower, making the process slow. We have placed orders for automatic machines and hope to soon start production using them,’ added Santhosh.

The company also set up ‘clean-room’ that complies with all safety standards for manufacturing the mask. The N95 mask, that has passed the quality checks of the central government, has 98 per cent filtering efficiency. They are now supplying masks to the Kerala Medical Supplies Corporation and various other agencies. “Through the process, Maker Village acted as a consultancy of sorts helping us navigate various quality tests for the masks. The officials of Kerala Medical Supplies Corporation and various executives extended their support through the process. We hope to meet the requirements of the entire medical fraternity of the state in the coming months,” said Santhosh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp