Two from Doha land in hospital

The flight from Doha to Thiruvananthapuram carrying   181 passengers landed at the airport here by 1.10 am on Wednesday.

Published: 14th May 2020 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Health officials screen passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at the Trivandrum International Airport on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The flight from Doha to Thiruvananthapuram carrying   181 passengers landed at the airport here by 1.10 am on Wednesday. After initial check-ups, two of the expatriates were moved to hospital - one pregnant passenger and another person who came into contact with a positive case earlier. No one has any symptoms.

The flight carried 46 people from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam (51), Pathanamthitta (26), Alappuzha (14), Ernakulam (9), Thrissur (8), Kozhikode (5), Kasaragod (4), Palakkad (2), one each from Wayanad, Kottayam and Malappuram, Tamil Nadu (18) and Maharashtra (1). The health check-up was done through various counters set up at the airport. A thermal face detection camera was also used to detect the body temperature.

The pregnant passenger was checked and moved to SAT Hospital. “Though there is no medical emergency, she was moved from Mascot Hotel as she was alone,” said a health official.The expatriates who arrived include 16 pregnant women. While 92 people had medical emergency, three people with death emergency were also among them. 12 KSRTC buses were arranged to carry people to institutional quarantine centres in the city as well as to other districts. Taxi service was also arranged to take people who were to undergo home quarantine.

117 Indians in Kuwait deportation centres to be brought back
T’Puram: The Pravasi Legal Cell welcomed the Central govern-ment’s decision to bring back Indians at the deportation centre in Kuwait. The Centre has given clearance to bring back 117 passengers each, including Keralites, by Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways to Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Thousands of Indians have used the Amnesty scheme of Kuwait in April. However due to the lockdown, none of them were able to come to India. Though, later the Centre decided to bring back Indians stranded abroad, those under the Amnesty scheme were not considered. Kuwait expressed its willingness to bring them back by Kuwait-based airlines.

Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

