378 people newly under observation in Thiruvananthapuram district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 378 new patients were put under observation in the district on Thursday as part of Covid-19 containment efforts. A total of 43 people are under hospital isolation on the day. There are 5 people under isolation in General Hospital, 12 in the Medical College, 4 in Peroorkada Mental Health Centre, 10 in SAT Hospital and 12 patients in various private hospitals.

As many as 4,340 people are under home quarantine in the district. On Thursday, 19 people were newly admitted in hospital and 16 people were discharged. As many as 71 samples were sent for testing.

Of this, 42 results tested negative.

There are 178 people under observation in various Covid care centres. On Thursday, 178 calls were made to the Collectorate Control Room and 89 calls were made to the Disha call centre. As many as 9 people who need psychological support called to the mental health help line and 309 people were given mental support.