STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

602 returnees from New Delhi reach Capital, another 299 to travel back

District administration arranges 25 KSRTC buses to carry passengers to other districts; Kanyakumari district collector makes available five buses to carry people to Tamil Nadu

Published: 15th May 2020 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A train carrying 602 passengers from Delhi, set to reach Thiruvananthapuram railway station early on Friday morning, left Ernakulam station at the time of going to press. Passengers to various places including Thiruvananthapuram (150), Kollam (84), Pathanamthitta (89), Alappuzha (37), Kottayam (34), Tamil Nadu (61) and 147 people who have not specified their destinations are among them.

The district administration had arranged 25 KSRTC buses to carry passengers to the other districts. The Kanyakumari district collector arranged five buses to carry people to Tamil Nadu. Sixty taxis were also arranged for the passengers. The health check-up of all the passengers were done following protocol through the 10 help desks set up here.

A thermal face detection camera which detects the body temperature of the passengers was also utilised to screen passengers.  Another train will start from Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station to New Delhi by 7.15 pm on Friday. 299 passengers, including 74 women and 13 children, will board the train from the district. There will be stops in Ernakulam and Kozhikode.

The passengers boarding the train from one station cannot get down at stops other than their destination. The passengers should arrive at the station four hours prior to the departure time with confirmed tickets. Platform tickets will not be provided. They should also carry pass from Kerala as well as the state they are bound for. Vehicles which bring passengers should be parked within a specified distance from each other. Only the driver should accompany the passenger.

The passengers can also disinfect their luggage at the station which must be done without fail before boarding the train. The health team includes 15 people while 15 revenue officials will also be present. People with symptoms will not be allowed to board the train.

Trains with sleeper coaches likely
T’Puram: After inviting criticism for operating AC-only special trains to evacuate people stranded in major locations, the Railways is likely to include sleeper class coaches as well. A statement was issued in this regard on Thursday.

As the booking of trains is set to start on Friday, the state government has criticised the Railways for operating AC-only trains after it was found that air-conditioned coaches was conducive for spreading the viral infection. The first train to reach Kerala from New Delhi on May 22 is a Rajadhani-type AC train. The Railways has restricted the number of waiting list tickets in all special passenger trains. There will be no option for Reservation against cancellation in special trains.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp