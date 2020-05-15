602 returnees from New Delhi reach Capital, another 299 to travel back

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A train carrying 602 passengers from Delhi, set to reach Thiruvananthapuram railway station early on Friday morning, left Ernakulam station at the time of going to press. Passengers to various places including Thiruvananthapuram (150), Kollam (84), Pathanamthitta (89), Alappuzha (37), Kottayam (34), Tamil Nadu (61) and 147 people who have not specified their destinations are among them.

The district administration had arranged 25 KSRTC buses to carry passengers to the other districts. The Kanyakumari district collector arranged five buses to carry people to Tamil Nadu. Sixty taxis were also arranged for the passengers. The health check-up of all the passengers were done following protocol through the 10 help desks set up here.

A thermal face detection camera which detects the body temperature of the passengers was also utilised to screen passengers. Another train will start from Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station to New Delhi by 7.15 pm on Friday. 299 passengers, including 74 women and 13 children, will board the train from the district. There will be stops in Ernakulam and Kozhikode.

The passengers boarding the train from one station cannot get down at stops other than their destination. The passengers should arrive at the station four hours prior to the departure time with confirmed tickets. Platform tickets will not be provided. They should also carry pass from Kerala as well as the state they are bound for. Vehicles which bring passengers should be parked within a specified distance from each other. Only the driver should accompany the passenger.

The passengers can also disinfect their luggage at the station which must be done without fail before boarding the train. The health team includes 15 people while 15 revenue officials will also be present. People with symptoms will not be allowed to board the train.

Trains with sleeper coaches likely

T’Puram: After inviting criticism for operating AC-only special trains to evacuate people stranded in major locations, the Railways is likely to include sleeper class coaches as well. A statement was issued in this regard on Thursday.

As the booking of trains is set to start on Friday, the state government has criticised the Railways for operating AC-only trains after it was found that air-conditioned coaches was conducive for spreading the viral infection. The first train to reach Kerala from New Delhi on May 22 is a Rajadhani-type AC train. The Railways has restricted the number of waiting list tickets in all special passenger trains. There will be no option for Reservation against cancellation in special trains.