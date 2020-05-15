Kerala govt wants train reservation for only those who have registered

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has reiterated its demand that only those who have registered through the government portal should be given reservation in trains bound for Kerala. Bringing passengers as per the railway online booking, without looking into government registration list, could lead to infection spread. If the government does not have details about incoming passengers, that could hinder prevention measures, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pointed out.

The state government has written to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal raising the state’s concerns in this regard, since the trains to the state have stoppages at various stations and this would adversely affect the Covid prevention measures by the state government.

The state has made effective measures for those coming from other states. They should register with the government portal and based on that they would be allotted date, time and check post of entry. This has been found effective in collecting details of passengers. However, in the case of those coming by train, such measures are not being followed.

Pinarayi said in addition to the trains already scheduled to Kerala, the state has also demanded special trains to bring back those stranded in other states due to the lockdown. He also expressed concern over misrepresentation of facts regarding the letter sent to the union government. Giving such fake reports would add to the concerns of those stranded in other states, he pointed out.

NINE buses with 243 passengers from Karnataka to reach today

T’Puram: A total of nine buses carrying 243 passengers from Karnataka will reach Kerala on Friday. The special operation has been arranged with the support of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) after their counterpart in the state requested for it following several thousands of Malayalis being stranded there. Two buses each through Muthanga and Kumily check posts, four through Walayar and one each via Kasaragod and Manjeshwar have been arranged. Physical distancing will be strictly adhered to with only 27 passengers allotted travel in a single bus. A first such service from Karnataka had reached the state on Tuesday. KPCC informed that if not for the delay in issuing passes, more passengers would have returned by now.