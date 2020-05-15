Rajadhani special train from New Delhi reaches Thiruvananthapuram, one hospitalised

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Rajadhani special train carrying 348 passengers from Delhi arrived at Thiruvananthapuram Railway Station by 5.15 am on Friday morning. One person from Mumbai, a Pathanamthitta native, had a fever and was moved to General Hospital

The health checkup of all the passengers were done following protocol through the 10 help desks set up here. The procedure was complete by 7.30 am. A thermal face detection camera that detects the body temperature of the passengers was also utilised to screen passengers.

The passengers were from Thiruvananthapuram ( 131), Kollam (74), Alappuzha (21), Kottayam (21), Pathanamthitta (64) and Tamil Nadu (58).

The district administration had arranged for 25 KSRTC buses to carry passengers to the other districts. The Kanyakumari District Collector arranged five buses to carry people to Tamil Nadu. 60 taxies were also arranged for the passengers to their homes of those are sent for home quarantine. The train had stops at Kozhikode and Kochi.

Another train will start from Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station to New Delhi by 7.15 pm on Friday. 299 passengers including 74 women and 13 children will board from the district. There will be stops in Ernakulam and Kozhikode.

The final list of passengers will be available only late on Friday. The passengers boarding the train from one station cannot get down at any of the other stops other than their destination.The passengers should arrive at the station four hours prior to the departure time with confirmed tickets. Platform tickets will not be provided. They should also carry pass from Kerala as well as the state they are leaving to.



Vehicles which brings passengers should be parked within a specified distance from each other. Only the driver should accompany the passenger. The passengers can also disinfect their luggage at the station which must be done without fail before boarding the train. Anyone with symptoms will not be allowed to board the train even if they have confirmed tickets.