STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Rajadhani special train from New Delhi reaches Thiruvananthapuram, one hospitalised

The district administration had arranged for 25 KSRTC buses to carry passengers to the other districts. The Kanyakumari District Collector arranged five buses to carry people to Tamil Nadu.

Published: 15th May 2020 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Rajadhani special train carrying 348 passengers from Delhi arrived at Thiruvananthapuram Railway Station by 5.15 am on Friday morning. One person from Mumbai, a Pathanamthitta native, had a fever and was moved to General Hospital 

The health checkup of all the passengers were done following protocol through the 10 help desks set up here. The procedure was complete by 7.30 am. A thermal face detection camera that detects the body temperature of the passengers was also utilised to screen passengers. 

The passengers were from Thiruvananthapuram ( 131), Kollam (74), Alappuzha (21),  Kottayam (21), Pathanamthitta (64) and Tamil Nadu (58).

The district administration had arranged for 25 KSRTC buses to carry passengers to the other districts. The Kanyakumari District Collector arranged five buses to carry people to Tamil Nadu. 60 taxies were also arranged for the passengers to their homes of those are sent for home quarantine. The train had stops at Kozhikode and Kochi.

Another train will start from Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station to New Delhi by 7.15 pm on Friday. 299 passengers including 74 women and 13 children will board from the district. There will be stops in Ernakulam and Kozhikode.

The final list of passengers will be available only late on Friday. The passengers boarding the train from one station cannot get down at any of the other stops other than their destination.The passengers should arrive at the station four hours prior to the departure time with confirmed tickets. Platform tickets will not be provided. They should also carry pass from Kerala as well as the state they are leaving to.
 
Vehicles which brings passengers should be parked within a specified distance from each other. Only the driver should accompany the passenger. The passengers can also disinfect their luggage at the station which must be done without fail before boarding the train. Anyone with symptoms will not be allowed to board the train even if they have confirmed tickets. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala special train
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp