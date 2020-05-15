STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Techies at IT park develop contactless sanitiser dispenser

Frequent reminders have been given to employees at Technopark to sanitise their hands while entering and leaving the campus.

The foot-operated hand sanitiser dispenser developed by techies at Technopark

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Frequent reminders have been given to employees at Technopark to sanitise their hands while entering and leaving the campus. Although hand sanitisers and thermal scanners are being used by the security personnel at the IT park to screen employees and ensure the campus is virus-free, authorities believe that more manpower would be required to do the same post lockdown.Offering a solution to the problem, the engineering team of Technopark has developed a contactless hand sanitiser dispenser machine which can be operated using the foot. The idea was developed by the engineering team under the guidance of Madhavan Praveen, DGM, and Abhilash M R, assistant manager, Technopark.

The foot-operated hand sanitiser machine had been made in a cost effective manner using the available scrap materials such as PVC pipes. “We wanted to make something that would come handy in the fight against Covid-19. So, we developed the machine which would be helpful when the employees return to work post lockdown. The production of one unit costs less than Rs 500,” said Abhilash.

The purpose of the innovation is to help in controlling the spread of coronavirus from a potential carrier to a healthy one while using the same bottle of sanitiser. With the help of this device, one can use the sanitiser without touching the bottle with hands. “The machine works with the help of spring action. When a person presses the pedal with the foot, the bottle dispenses the liquid. The device is effective in public places and in companies where a large number of workers are employed,” says Abhilash. Different sized bottles of hand sanitisers can be affixed and used.

Sasi Meethal, CEO of 
Technopark, inaugurated the foot-operated hand sanitiser machine in the presence of Madhavan Praveen, DGM; Jayanthi Lal, CFO and Abhilash. Over 20 machines developed for the purpose will be installed in all IT buildings inside the campus, particularly at the entrances and near the lifts on each floor. Abhilash also added that due to an increased demand, more machines are being produced.

