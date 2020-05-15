STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The gift of narrative

The members of the Student Police Cadets (SPC) unit in Avanavancheri Government High School are now recording stories for visually-challenged children.

Published: 15th May 2020 07:04 AM

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The members of the Student Police Cadets (SPC) unit in Avanavancheri Government High School are now recording stories for visually-challenged children. The project, launched by Sahiti Aksharakoottam, a group of literary enthusiasts in the city, is aimed at creating a voice bank for Kerala Federation of Blind.

Short stories written by prominent writers in Malayalam as well as folk stories are made into audio files of around 10-minute duration for the visually-challenged children. The federation plans to edit the best audio clips and play them for visually-challenged students  across the state. 

“If there are any mistakes, we re-record the stories. I do it sitting in a corner of my house where there is minimum disturbance. I have finished close to 10 stories. I have chosen folk stories, each with a 10-minute length. We were given a specimen audio file. I practised by listening to  it,” said Anupama S, an SPC member and a Class IX student at the school.

“The project was initiated by Sahiti Aksharakoottam. Many  students and teachers of the school are now taking part. We wanted to use the lockdown period creatively and this is a project which will help many. Parents are also actively helping the students. Our aim is to do our part in bringing the essence of the stories to visually-challenged children,” said Sabu S, in-charge of SPC. Benny Sahiti of Sahiti Aksharakoottam said the project is a model endeavour. “This will help the cadets to read more and broaden their knowledge on folk and classical literature,” he said.

