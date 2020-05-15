UV disinfector to sterilise luggage of expats

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation (Keltron) has ventured into the commercial manufacturing of ultraviolet baggage disinfectors. The first UV baggage disinfector it developed has been installed at the Kannur airport and the equipment would be installed in the Trivandrum and Kozhikode airports soon.

The equipment was developed to enhance Covid control activities in the wake of the recent repatriation of non-resident Keralites. It was used on the baggage of the expatriates who landed at Kannur airport on Tuesday. The machine showers UV rays on the bags from every angle when they pass through the tunnel attached to the equipment.

At the airports, the luggage will now be subjected to X-Ray screening only after UV disinfection. The self-propelled equipment can easily be connected to the apparatus of the baggage ramp and customised depending on the place where it is to be installed.

Keltron developed the UV disinfector in association with the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory which provided the technological assistance to the project following a request from Industries Minister E P Jayarajan. The device was developed at the control unit of Keltron at Aroor and the corporation is planning to manufacture them on commercial basis, said the minister.