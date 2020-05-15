V Muraleedharan misleading people on repatriation: CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan must be unaware of the decisions taken by the Centre regarding the repatriation of Indians from abroad. He is misleading people of the state,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Pinarayi was responding to a reporter’s query regarding the Union Minister’s remark that the Centre was willing to operate as many as 24 flights to Kerala on a single day, if the state was prepared to receive the expatriates.

“It’s better if he discusses such matters with the Centre. His statements give the impression that he is not aware of the Union government’s repatriation policies,” Pinarayi retorted. He pointed out that Muraleedharan was supposed to know the schedule of flights considering he was a Union Minister.