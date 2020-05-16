19L Kudumbashree women to get loans

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 1.7 lakh Kudumbashree neighbourhood groups have submitted loan applications to the tune of RS 1,562 crore to various banks in the state under the Chief Minister’s Helping Hand Scheme (CMHHS). Once the loans are sanctioned, over 19 lakh Kudumbashree women, who are languishing due to the ongoing lockdown, will get relief.

Till now, 23,459 Kudumbashree neighbourhood groups have received loans Rs 212 crore worth from various banks under the scheme. Kozhikode district has received the maximum loan at `90 crore. The pending applications of other neighbourhood groups are being processed, said Kudumbashree officials.

Of the 2.83 lakh neighbourhood groups of Kudumbashree, 2.31 lakh units have been included in CMHHS. This comprises 81 per cent of the total neighbourhood groups with 2.92 lakh members. Once all neighbourhood groups are brought under the ambit of the scheme, nearly 30 lakh women are expected to benefit from it.