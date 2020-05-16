STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cycle Tube, an initiative to serve cyclists in Capital

The Covid-19 pandemic, followed by the continuing lockdown restrictions has brought life to a halt.

Mayor K Sreekumar inaugurating ‘Cycle Tube’ initiative along with bicycle mayor Prakash Gopinath and Suresh Babu of Silent Wheels

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Covid-19 pandemic, followed by the continuing lockdown restrictions has brought life to a halt. While workshops for motorbikes and cars are accessible, cyclists around the city are finding it difficult to find a bicycle repair shop during the lockdown.However, they needn’t worry anymore. Indus Cycling Embassy has come up with ‘Cycle Tube’, an initiative to serve cyclists anywhere in the city. The initiative is being taken in collaboration with the Thiruvananthapuram corporation and Silent Wheels, a bicycle store in the city.

Mayor K Sreekumar inaugurated the ‘Cycle Tube’ project in the presence of Cycle Mayor Prakash P Gopinath and Suresh Babu P S, representative of Silent Wheels. “Cycle Tube is a new addition to the green scheme of the Thiruvananthapuram corporation which will help in serving cyclists in the city,” said the mayor. The idea of a local bicycle repair shop was mooted by Prakash P Gopinath, founder of Indus Cycling Embassy. “There are many technical problems faced by the local cyclists but often they don’t find mechanics to attend to emergency breakdowns,” said Prakash. 

One such incident occurred when his friend’s bicycle got punctured on the road and he was unable to locate a nearby bicycle repair shop. To help his friend, Prakash enquired about any such facility available and contacted Suresh from Silent Wheels. Suresh reached the spot and repaired the bicycle. “After discussions, we agreed to start this initiative which would help in solving the problems faced by the cyclists,” said Prakash.

Problems can be registered online through www.induscyclingembassy.com/cycletube or by contacting 9645399992. All types of repair work, right from fixing a tyre puncture to emergency breakdowns on the roads, will be attended to from 12pm to 5pm. Prakash said: “The Silent Wheels volunteers will take the cycles for repair from the owner’s house. For the to and fro service, customers will be charged Rs 200.”
Cycle Tube will be also be made available even post lockdown. Prakash said that they are also planning to come up with an application that would help cycling enthusiasts to locate cycle repair shops in and around the city.

