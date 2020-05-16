STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Meet the 13-year-old nettipattam maker 

For 13-year-old Guru Manasa, the lockdown period was a time to re-invent her hidden talents.

Published: 16th May 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Guru Manasa

Guru Manasa

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  For 13-year-old Guru Manasa, the lockdown period was a time to re-invent her hidden talents. With nothing much to do during the forced confinement at home, she decided to dabble in cooking. But still, this Class VIII student was keen on doing something distinctive and innovative.  A chance visit to a local fancy shop at her hometown in Konni led this student of Netaji Higher Secondary School, Pramadam in Pathanamthitta, to try her hand at making a nettipattam, aka an elephant caparison.

When she asked her parents to get her the requisite materials, they were a bit apprehensive. They had reasons too as nettipattam is an ornament used in temples to decorate elephants while carrying the idols of deities. Their fears were led to rest when Guru Manasa promised to undertake the project with utmost piety. She told TNIE that she watched videos on YouTube on how to make nettipattam. 

In no time, Guru Manasa tagged her mother to the same fancy shop to get the requisite items including the jute material to make the frame, copper plated golden beads in different shapes, woollen threads of different hues to make the tassels, velvet cloth and fancy twine. “I was apprehensive of how it would turn out as I have never been in to craft making. The expenditure to procure the materials was only `1,300 when shops sell a two-foot-long nettipattam for `5,000. I finished making the first one in two days. Seeing my work, the local Madathilkaavu Durga Devi temple and a few of my friends have given further orders”, said Guru Manasa who is thrilled to earn pocket money.

Her father, Anil Kumar, a businessman and mother Nisha Kunjipoovu, an avid gardener and the brain behind the popular garden community group on Facebook, ‘Pookkalum Koottukarum’, were caught unawares at the final product their ‘Chachu’ had come up with. They gushed with pride as they are aware that any other teenager of her age would have idled their time by browsing social media.  But now their little girl has set her goals high and is keen to make the traditional 6.75-foot-high nettipattam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp