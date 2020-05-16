Online teachers training programme gets big response

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ongoing programme by the General Education Department to provide online training to primary school teachers has received a rousing response, On first day of the programme on Thursday, over 61,000 teachers registered their online presence. For the benefit of teachers, the training classes held on Thursday and Friday will be re-telecast on KITE Victers channel on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Thursday’s sessions were led by General Education Minister C Raveendranath, UN official Muralee Thummarukudy (School security), Dr B Ekbal, Dr Mohammad Asheel, Dr Amar Fettle and Dr Elizabeth (hygeine, health and immunity). Friday’s classes on ‘ICT and Education’ by Saji Gopinath and K Anvar Sadath and ‘New Trends in English Language’ by Dr P K Jayaraj will be retelecast on KITE Victers on Sunday, For teachers who have missed the online training sessions, videos of the classes have been made available on Youtube - www. youtube. com/itsvicters.

The class led by Minster Raveendranath had recorded a viewership of over 1.5 lakh on Youtube. According to the CEO of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) K Anvar Sadath, the teachers can submit online feedback regarding the programme on Samagra portal. The option of posting doubts regarding a particular training session has also been provided, he said. Direct To Home (DTH) operators have been asked to include KITE Victers channel in their platforms.