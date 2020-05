Parcel train services extended till May 31

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Railways extended the Thiruvananthapuram- Kozhikode and Chennai Egmore- Thiruvananthapuram Central special parcel service to May 31. The parcel service was started on April 9 to ensure availability of essential commodities. Train No.00657 Chennai Egmore - Thiruvananthapuram Central daily parcel special service train will leave Chennai Egmore at 5 am and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 12 am.

Train No.00658 Thiruvananthapuram Central- Chennai Egmore daily parcel special service train will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 3.30 am and reach Chennai Egmore at 10.30 pm on the same day. Train No.00655 Thiruvananthapuram Central -Kozhikode daily parcel special service train will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 8 am and reach Kozhikode at 6 pm the same day. Train No . 00656 Kozhikode-Thiruvananthapuram Central daily parcel special service train will leave Kozhikode at 8 am and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 6 pm on the same day.