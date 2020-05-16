STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special train to New Delhi leaves with 295 onboard

The passengers boarding from one station cannot get down at any point other than their destination. They’re required to carry pass from Kerala as well as the destination state.

Published: 16th May 2020 06:53 AM

Passengers who arrived by the first special train from New Delhi being screened at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Rajdhani Superfast special train started its journey from the Central railway station here to New Delhi by 7.15 pm on Friday. As many as 295 passengers, including 183 men and 112 women, boarded the train from the state capital.

Though there were 299 passengers in the list, two were not allowed to board since they could not produce the passes from the destination state while two others had issues with their tickets. The train has stops in Ernakulam and Kozhikode.

The passengers boarding from one station cannot get down at any point other than their destination. They’re required to carry pass from Kerala as well as the destination state. The health check-up of all the passengers was done following protocol through the 10 help desks set up here.

A thermal face detection camera which detects the body temperature of the passengers was also utilised to screen passengers. No one had any symptoms. Strict instructions were given to passengers to follow social distancing and self-hygiene protocols inside train. The train is likely to reach New Delhi on Sunday.

Comments

