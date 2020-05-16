Trust facilitates transportation and distribution of medicines

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Various NGOs and voluntary organisations came forward to aid in the effort to combat the pandemic. Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust based in Thiruvananthapuram did their part meticulously through 18 different projects. As part of the Sai Karunyam project, the trust is facilitating transportation to hospitals for the public in need and delivering the necessary medicines to their doorsteps. Latest in their list is the awareness campaign in collaboration with the Ayush Holistic Centre in Saigramam at Thonnakkal and free distribution of homeopathy, ayurveda and siddha medicines for patients across the district.

“Our volunteers have been working hard for the past 60 days. Sai Gramam is in Mudakkal panchayat. We are working with the panchayat here to provide free homeo medicines. The ayurveda, homeo and siddha medicines are given to patients who visit the clinics in Saigramam. They are also provided to those who inform us about the need,” said K N Anandakumar, founder and executive director, Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust.

The trust also runs a mental health helpline with a psychologist in Saigramam. Also, through the Sai Hastham project, the trust offered a solution to the travelling woes of the staff at Government Medical College Hospital here. The buses of Saigramam are now transporting health workers from Parassala to Varkala and Attingal in five buses. Transportation had been a major issue after KSRTC services for health workers were stopped.

The trust also supplied 2,050 free rice kits in seven wards of Mangalapuram grama panchayat. Through the tailoring training centres run by the trust, 25,000 masks were manufactured. Apart from supplying raw materials for the various community kitchens, the trust is also running a kitchen from which 25,000 parcels have already been distributed in the Thiruvananthapuram and Chirayinkeezhu regions.