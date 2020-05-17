STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
182 from Abu Dhabi land in Thiruvananthapuram

The repatriation flight from Abu Dhabi carrying 182 passengers landed at the Thiruvananthapuram airport late on Saturday night.

Indian nationals, all from Kerala are being brought back from Abu Dhabi under Vande Bharat Mission during coronavirus lockdown

Indian nationals, all from Kerala are being brought back from Abu Dhabi under Vande Bharat Mission during coronavirus lockdown. (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The repatriation flight from Abu Dhabi carrying 182 passengers landed at the Thiruvananthapuram airport late on Saturday night. The passengers comprised 177 adults and five children. This is the second flight with repatriated Indians to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram. Many elderly citizens, people with health emergencies, those returning because of a kin’s death and expiry of visa are among those who arrived to the relative safety of Kerala.

Though the initial list had 229 passengers, only 182 boarded the flight from Abu Dhabi. Of them, 77 are from Thiruvananthapuram and 48 from Kollam. Alappuzha (10), Kottayam (5), Thrissur (2), Ernakulam (1), Idukki (1) and Kannur (1) account for the others from the state. One passenger each is from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

In total, there are 133 males, 37 females, seven children and five infants.  Returnees with symptoms will be moved to the Government MCH in Thiruvananthapuram while others will be moved to quarantine centres. Pregnant women, children below the age of 10 and senior citizens will be considered for home quarantine. The screening of passengers was done through ten help desks set up at the airport. The thermal face detection camera was used to detect the temperature of the passengers.

Second flight to arrive in dist
