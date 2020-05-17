STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
511 newly placed under observation in district; 11 in isolation wards

As many as 511 people were newly put under observation here on Saturday.

Published: 17th May 2020 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 07:06 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 511 people were newly put under observation here on Saturday. Of them, 11 are under isolation in hospitals. A total of 47 people are under hospital isolation in the district. Of them, six are in General Hospital, 14 in Medical College, four in Peroorkada Mental Health Centre, 10 in SAT Hospital and 11 patients in various private hospitals. 

A total of 4,664 people are under home quarantine in the district and two people were discharged on Saturday. Meanwhile, 118 samples were sent for testing on Saturday. The results of 103 which were received on Saturday were negative. Collectorate Control Room received 185 calls and Disha call centre received 84 calls on Saturday. As many as six people called the mental health helpline for psychological support. Another 289 people were offered mental support. 

The total number of people who received psychological support stood at  27,609. In Thiruvananthapuram, as part of complete lockdown on Sunday, three roads will be completely shut down. Museum Junction - Vellayambalam, Kowdiar-Rajbhavan- Vellayambalam and Pattom- Kuravankonam- Kowdiar are the three roads.  These roads were closed last Sunday also.

