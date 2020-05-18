STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thiruvananthapuram receives Muscat returnees; 2 from Abu Dhabi hospitalised

One of them showed Covid-19 symptoms; samples of 11 sent for examination

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  As many as 11 expats from Abu Dhabi-Thiruvananthapuram flight were taken to the hospital early in the morning on Sunday. Of them, two passengers are from Thiruvananthapuram, four from Kollam, one from Pathanamthitta and four others from Alappuzha. While two are still in the hospital, two others-- a 26-year-old woman and her one-year-old child-- were sent to Haripad after initial check-up at SAT Hospital.

Others are now under the institutional quarantine facilities of Thiruvananthapuram city corporation. Further decisions will be taken after receiving their test results. Among the 11 passengers who were taken to hospitals, one person had symptoms of Covid while the others had close association with those tested positive for the disease.

Of the 182 passengers in the flight, 121 are in institutional quarantine and 50 are home quarantined. Meanwhile, a flight carrying 182 passengers from Muscat landed Thiruvananthapuram airport by 6.12 pm. This is the third repatriation flight to the capital. The flight also carried the mortal remains of a Tamil Nadu native with a Covid negative certificate. The passengers were checked through 10 help desks. Elderly, pregnant women and children were sent for home quarantine while the rest will be in the quarantine facility at Jubilee Memorial Animation Centre at Vellayambalam and other paid facilities.

182 from Muscat brought back
The evacuation flight from Muscat, Oman landed at Thiruvananthapuram airport on Sunday. The passengers were mostly from Thiruvananthapuram (34), Kollam (48), Pathanamthitta (36), Kottayam (9), Alappuzha (16), Ernakulam (5), Thrissur (4) and one each from Kannur and Karnataka. Details of 28 passengers are being collected. They are mostly people with health emergencies, people who were laid off from their jobs, pregnant women, elderly people, stranded tourists and those facing expiry of visas.

‘16 buses came to Kerala from K’taka till Sunday’
T’Puram : Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that so far 16 bus services were operated from Karnataka carrying stranded Malayalis after the PCC leadership lent a helping hand as per the request of their Kerala counterparts. The first bus was flagged off by Karnataka PCC president D K Shivakumar on May 11. “It was Congress MLA N A Haris who coordinated the travel arrangements of stranded Malayalis,” said Chennithala. The Malayalis travelled to Kerala through various checkposts such as Manjeswar, Walayar, Kumili and Muthanga. Out of 16 buses, only seven were given permission to cross the border by the state government. They were then taken to their respective districts with help from DCC vehicles.

