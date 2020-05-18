Rendered jobless, survival a struggle for 16 Malayali scuba instructors stuck in Andamans

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: They have been jobless for 50 days now. They are yet to get two months’ salary, the grocery has almost finished and they have to cook whatever is left outside – as the gas cylinders are empty – with a tin foil over their head – as the rain has intensified. They are also staring at eviction as their landlord has been pressing them for rent. This is the ordeal of 16 Malayalis, including one woman, who work in Havelock Island in the Andaman Islands as scuba diving instructors.

Faced with insurmountable difficulties, they are pleading to the authorities to facilitate their return to Kerala. Havelock Island, now rechristened Swaraj Dweep, is a famed tourist location adored for its unblemished beaches and diving sites. Ever since the pandemic struck, tourism in the islands has taken a hit, rendering the instructors jobless. Things got worse when the nationwide lockdown was announced in March.

One of the instructors, Thiruvananthapuram native Rakesh N, said the diving companies are owned by locals who are least bothered about the well-being of their staff. “They owe us two months’ salary. We spent whatever money we had on rent and food. Now we are unsure about what to do,” Rakesh said. The Keralites have been working there for the past three years.

Tourism season in the Andaman Islands spans around seven months after which the instructors come back. They usually travel three hours in a boat from Havelock to Port Blair, which is 70 km away, and then fly to Chennai. There is the option to travel via ship too. However, with uncertainty over the resuming of flight and ship services, Rakesh said their family back home are a worried lot.

Thresiamma Antony, the lone woman in the group, said basic survival was now a challenge as they were short on cash and provisions. “Since it is raining heavily now, we cannot even cook food properly. We have to hold a sheet over our heads while cooking. If we fall sick, getting medical treatment will also be a huge challenge,” said the Alappuzha native. The Keralites said they have registered their names with the authorities for repatriation and are keenly awaiting a call.