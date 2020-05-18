Three-step verification for train returnees in Kerala

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has come out with a three-step verification process for the effective handling of train passengers. The exercise is part of a new standard operating procedure (SOP), similar to the one being employed at airports for the handling of expatriates, that has been mooted in the wake of the Railways’ plan to operate more special trains from major cities in the country.

“The verification process mandates registration through the Covid-19 Jagratha portal, collection of selfreporting forms (SRF), and a final screening at the guiding station,” said an officer. Sources tip that a majority of the directions were implemented during the arrival of the first train from New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram last Friday.

Besides personal information, one will have to enter details of departure and destination, vulnerability status, place of isolation, Covid-19 test certificate from the local public health authority, transportation details (taxi/own vehicle), etc., in the Jagratha portal. Successful applicants will get a QR code, a prerequisite to enter the guiding station. The department has asked the Railways to put in place certain conditions during the boarding and disembarking of passengers. Accordingly, a single point of entry and exit will be fixed in each compartment.