Capital to get a junior bicycle mayor

After the bicycle mayor, the city will soon get a junior bicycle mayor.

Published: 19th May 2020 07:20 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the bicycle mayor, the city will soon get a junior bicycle mayor. The programme has been initiated by Prakash P Gopinath, the bicycle mayor of the city, to promote cycling among students in the city. Students aged between 12 and 16 and studying in schools within the corporation limits can participate. The school authorities should nominate the student coordinator and one or two other students – Boy/Girl/Transgender for ‘Junior Bicycle Mayor’ (Class VII to XII) and ensure representation from all genders. School authorities have to register the candidates via www.induscyclingembassy.com.

“Currently, Valsad in Gujarat is the only city in our country to have a junior bicycle mayor. We aim to promote cycling and increase awareness about road safety rules. The programme is also to develop social networking skills among students,” said Prakash. He also said that the position will be honorary for a year.

Candidates will be shortlisted by the bicycle mayor as per the activity criteria listed on the website which includes cycling achievements, vision for cycling, social media reach, review on the book ‘Amsterdaamile Cyckkilukal’ which will be made available to the students through ‘Books by Bicycle’ initiative if needed, cycling policy and panel interview.

According to the organisers, one student each will be shortlisted from applicants in each gender by a panel of experts. Selected candidates will be interviewed online by eminent personalities in the city headed by K Sreekumar, Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. The junior bicycle mayor will be selected from the shortlisted candidates on World Bicycle Day(June 3).

The programme is endorsed by BYCS, based in Amsterdam. BYCS is a social enterprise driven by the belief that bicycles transform cities and cities transform the world. The last date for submission of application is May 20. For more details, send email to bicyclemayortrivandrum@gmail.com or contact 808949442. A letter has also been submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs to include cycling in the policy programmes and a meeting will be held in this regard with the cycling clubs in the city by the end of this month.

