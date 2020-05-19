STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Centre is letting foreign monopolists loot country, says Chennithala

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has come down heavily on the Central government’s Athmanirbhar Bharat package of `20 lakh crore.

Published: 19th May 2020 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has come down heavily on the Central government’s Athmanirbhar Bharat package of Rs 20 lakh crore. He alleged that under the guise of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Centre is giving foreign private monopolists the opportunity to loot the country. Addressing the media here on Monday, Chennithala said the BJP-led government’s ploy is to compromise the country’s security by helping private monopolists, and added that the hopes of the common people have been shattered.

Instead of strengthening the country’s economy, the package will only destroy it, the repercussions of which will be far reaching. The decision on allowing FDI in defence manufacturing should have been discussed in Parliament before taking a unilateral stand. Chennithala lamented that federalism has been trampled on. 

The need of the hour is what former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, MP, had suggested --  handing `6,000 in cash to the poor and needy. It’s been 56 days since the lockdown began and the state and the Centre should immediately think of giving money through direct benefit transfer, he said.“The expectation was that it would be a stimulus package as people have got no purchasing power. The country’s economic stability cannot be strengthened just by sanctioning loans. People will be forced to pay not only the interest, but penal interest as well when they don’t have any source of income to repay the loans,” said Chennithala.

He did not spare the LDF government in the state either. If the Central government has announced C20 lakh crore, the LDF government has proclaimed `20,000 crore which is nothing, but cheating the people. While the state government utilised the announced package to pay its outstanding payments, the Central government is urging the people to avail loans, he alleged.“The KPCC will submit a revival package recommendation to the LDF government on Tuesday. The state government should take steps to help people who have been living in penury following the lockdown.”

Chennithala also alleged that the state government’s decision to open the bars from Wednesday reeks of corruption. The state is going to lose 20 per cent commission on sales that the 300 Bevco outlets used to get. Now this will go to the pockets of the bar owners resulting in a huge loss to the exchequer, he claimed.
Currently, retail liquor sale is permitted only through the 300-plus Bevco and Consumerfed shops. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala Athmanirbhar Bharat package
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp