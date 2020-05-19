KSRTC workers develop contactless pedal-operated spittoon from scrap

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the local bodies in the state gearing up to implement the ban on spitting in public places to prevent the spread of Covid-19, a few workers of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC)’s city depot in Thiruvananthapuram have come up with a first-of-its-kind pedal-operated contactless spittoon as part of ‘Thuppalle, Thottupokum’ (Don’t Spit, You Will Fail) campaign of the Kerala government. The spittoon mostly made from scrap can be operated using feet. District transport officer (DTO) N K Jacob Sam Lopez said the idea to manufacture something like this came up as part of the Break the Chain campaign.

“We shared the idea with two of our blacksmiths at the depot and they came up with the design in 24 hours. An old grease barrel and other scrap materials were used to manufacture the contraption. Only a few plumbing supplies were bought for the purpose. These are challenging times and we want to do our bit,” said Jacob Sam Lopez.

He said talks are on with the Kerala Social Security Mission to make more contactless spittoons. “This model would cost around `8,000 for each unit but we will be able to manufacture miniature and cost-effective versions of the spittoon which could be installed in public spots across the state. Also, we have plans to install more units at KSRTC bus stands in the state,” he said. The contactless spittoon would be inaugurated in the coming week.

R Shan, a blacksmith at the city depot who was part of the design team, said the spittoon could be connected to a pipeline and which would pump water to ensure the spittoon is cleaned every time after use. “People have a tendency to spit at bus stands and other public places. This would help people change their attitude. Also, people would start using the spittoons out of curiosity. People would want to know how this operates,” said Shan.