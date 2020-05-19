Two from Abu Dhabi, one from Maldives test Covid positive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Monday. Two patients - a 32-year-old from Kattakada and a 44-year-old from Murukkumpuzha - are Abu Dhabi returnees who arrived in the second repatriation flight to the district on Saturday. The third case is a 43-year-old Vellanad native who arrived from Maldives.

All three are under treatment in Government Medical College. After landing, the Vellanad native was shifted to the General Hospital because of fever, while the other two were placed under quarantine at Mar Ivanios Hostel. As many as 535 people were put under observation in the district on Monday.Of the 52 people in hospital isolation, six are in General Hospital, 17 in Medical College Hospital, five in Peroorkada Mental Health Centre, 12 in SAT Hospital and 12 in private hospitals.

A total of 5,169 people are under home quarantine in the district. On Monday, 11 people were admitted to isolation wards, while three were discharged. Around 101 samples were sent for testing and 115 results came out negative.

A total of 152 calls were made to the Collectorate control room and 83 calls to the Disha call centre on Monday. Two people called the mental helpline for psychological support, while 184 people were called and offered mental support. So far, 27,957 people have been offered psychological support in the district.

Covid Care Centres

Mar Ivanios College Hostel: 140

Hilton Hotel: 3

Mascot Hotel: 5

Chaithram Hotel: 22

KSEBIB: 13

IMG Hostel: 92

LNCPE: 41

Pankajakasthuri Hospital: 10

BSNL facility: 25

LMS College: 19

University Women’s Hostel: 21

Vidya Engineering College: 4

Heera College: 17

Malik Hospital, Navayikkulam: 8

VKCET: 11

Jubilee Animation Centre, Vellayambalam: 15