Two Muscat returnees taken to hospital

A flight carrying 183 passengers from Muscat landed here by 6.12 pm on Sunday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A flight carrying 183 passengers from Muscat landed here by 6.12 pm on Sunday. Two passengers in the flight -  one from Thiruvananthapuram and another from Kollam- were taken to hospital due to symptoms late on Sunday night. The passengers were from Thiruvananthapuram (44), Kollam (56), Pathanamthitta (35), Kottayam (12), Alappuzha (19), Ernakulam (6), Thrissur (7), Kannur (3) and Palakkad (1). The passengers were people with health emergencies, people who had lost their jobs, pregnant women, elderly people, stranded tourists and non-resident visa holders facing expiry of visas.

The passengers were checked through 10 help desks and scanned using a thermal face detection camera to check their temperature. Elderly people, pregnant passengers and children under the age of 10 were sent for home quarantine while the rest of the passengers from Thiruvananthapuram are in the quarantine facility at Jubilee Memorial Animation Centre in Vellayambalam and in paid quarantine centres. Passengers of respective districts were sent in special KSRTC services to their districts.

