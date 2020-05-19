VFPCK launches distribution of vegetable challenge kits 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of its effort to promote home gardening, the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Kerala (VFPCK) has kicked off ward-level distribution of vegetable challenge kitchen garden kits in Thiruvananthapuram. VFPCK launched the campaign last month across the state to encourage people to cultivate vegetables at homes.

The kit comprises six products for farming costs around `250. The kit comprises grow bags, vegetable seeds , neem oil, coir compost and organic manure. The council has also come up with a larger challenge kit with 10 items for homes comprising more area for gardening. The larger kit costs Rs 600.

In the wake of growing demand for the kits, VFPCK has decided to distribute them on ward-level basis within the city corporation. Those who want to procure the challenge kit can contact their respective ward councillors. Residents can also contact the representatives of VFPCK directly. Contact details: 9446455663, 9497715552, 9447140899, 9495729020.