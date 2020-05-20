497 more under observation in district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 497 new persons were put under observation in the district on Tuesday as part of Covid-19 containment efforts. A total of 43 people are under hospital isolation. There are six people under isolation in General Hospital, 24 in the Medical College Hospital, four in Peroorkada Mental Health Centre, six in SAT Hospital and three patients in various private hospitals.

As many as 5,400 people are under home quarantine in the district. On Tuesday, 13 people were newly admitted in hospital and 22 people were discharged. As many as 70 samples were sent for testing while 64 results received on the day were negative. About 230 calls were made to the Collectorate Control Room and 89 calls were made to the Disha call centre on Tuesday. Twelve people who need psychological support called the mental health helpline.