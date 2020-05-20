KSRTC to relaunch travel cards

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC is reintroducing the travel cards for cashless payment to reduce the hassle of exchanging currency notes during Covid-19. Passengers can purchase the card from the conductor by paying a minimum card value of `100 or itas multiples. The conductor will carry a hand-held electronic ticket vending machine which can read the card when waved in front of it and tickets will be issued after deducting the fare entered.

“It is a convenient method for regular passengers,” said an officer of KSRTC. The passenger can also top up the card by paying the conductor. The minimum top-up can be as low as `10. The card will be introduced on a pilot basis in the buses to the Secretariat from Attingal and Neyyattinkara Wednesday.