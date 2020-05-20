Sainik School building suffers damage in heavy rain

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A portion of the academic block of Sainik School at Kazhakoottam in the capital collapsed in the heavy rain and gusty wind on Monday. However, there are no casualties. A major disaster was averted as classes were suspended in this period due to the lockdown. Only administration staff were present in the school.According to the school authorities, 26 students from Bihar who are staying back at the school hostel due to lockdown are safe.

The incident took place around 7 am when rain and strong winds lashed the capital. The 50-year-old academic building is maintained by the Public Works Department (Building division) of the state government. The collapsed building had 19 classrooms and offices of principal and vice-principal.

“We have contacted the PWD to construct a new building. The incident has not caused any casualties. Our staff cleaned and cleared the debris of the building and woods,” said Captain Breeze Antony, administrative officer. Huygheen Albert, PWD chief engineer (Buildings), told TNIE that the executive engineer will prepare a report on the letter received from the school and PWD will decide on further steps only after studying the report.