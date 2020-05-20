Vigilance cracks whip on 5,631 shop owners

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a statewide crackdown, the Vigilance has unearthed irregularities committed by 5,631 shop owners pertaining to hoarding and black marketing of essentials during the lockdown. Irregularities were found in raids led by Vigilance IG H Venkatesh at the grocery and ration shops till Monday. The raids began since the lockdown was imposed in the state from March 24.

The highest number of irregularities was found in Thiruvananthapuram district in which action was taken against 1,587 shop owners. The least number of irregularities was found in Wayanad district and action was taken against 73 shop owners till Monday. It was found that some stores unlawfully increased prices of essential items, including vegetables and fruits, in addition to hoarding commodities. The raid was also conducted at ration shops.

Details of other districts

Kottayam 447

Kollam 441

Ernakulam 426

Kozhikode 385

Alappuzha 364

Pathanamthitta 350

Palakkad 321

Idukki 301

Malappuram 278

Kasaragod 249

Thrissur 247

Kannur 162

Wayanad 73

Total 5,631

Raids were conducted in 2,988 shops in Thiruvananthapuram district, 1,405 in Ernakulam, 1,040 in Kollam, 994 in Thrissur, 955 in Kozhikode, 868 in Pathanamthitta, 825 in Kottayam, 696 in Wayanad, 653 in Malappuram, 624 in Kasaragod, 501 in Palakkad, 481 in Alappuzha, 380 in Kannur and 339 in Idukki. In total, the Vigilance raided 12,479 shops.

