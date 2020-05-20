STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Water logging and waste disposal plague Muttathara

The Muttathara area has been experiencing heavy waterlogging during the rain ever since the NH 66 bypass was widened two years ago.

By Gautham S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Muttathara area has been experiencing heavy waterlogging during the rain ever since the NH 66 bypass was widened two years ago. The disposal of chicken waste on the road and in the drains between the bypass and service roads has added to the misery of the residents. On Monday afternoon, commuters encountered garbage bags floating on the road.

“The level of the bypass and service roads differ. We had raised our concern with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the height of the service road was increased. Yet, the difference exists -- hence waterlogging continues,” said Shan Soman, a resident of Muttathara.

Residents allege that the wastes are being dumped by people who use the bypass for their morning walk and poultry farm owners from other areas. “Chicken waste is dumped in the drainage around 2 am. People use the road for morning walk from 4am. They bring wastes in small bags and dispose of the same in the drainage or on the roads. They were warned against doing the same but the action continues,” said Shan.

The residents fear that with the upcoming monsoon and waste dumping, the area may face the outbreak of diseases. According to Anju SR, ward councillor, Muttathara, waste wasn’t dumped during the lockdown. “Once the relaxations were given, people started dumping bulk wastes in the drains.

Many waste collection agencies which weren’t able to dispose of the collected wastes dumped them in the drainage. The drainage in the stretch from Paruthikuzhi to Enchakkal is entirely clogged,” she said. The corporation and the ward council appointed volunteers at night to catch offenders. The wastes were also cleared often by NHAI. However, it was halted with the outbreak of coronavirus. “Wastes are even thrown on the Muttathara overbridge,” Anju added.

