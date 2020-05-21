STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

262 expats arrive on Moscow, Kuwait flights

Two flights, one from Moscow and another from Kuwait, landed at the airport here late on Wednesday night.

Published: 21st May 2020 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of health officials screen passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at the Trivandrum International Airport on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two flights, one from Moscow and another from Kuwait, landed at the airport here late on Wednesday night. The flight from Moscow that arrived at 9pm had 104 passengers while the Kuwait flight at 11.15pm had 158 passengers from across the state.The passengers in the Moscow flight include people from Thrissur, Kollam, Ernakulam (18 each), Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur ( 9 each), Alappuzha and Kozhikode (8 each), Pathanamthitta, Kottayam (4 each), Kasaragod (3), Malappuram (2), Palakkad (1), and two passengers who have not specified their destinations. 83 among them are students.

Meanwhile the flight from Kuwait included passengers from Thiruvananthapuram (39), Kollam (52), Pathanamthitta (37), Alappuzha (14), Malappuram (4), two each from Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Kottayam, one each from Kasaragod and Kannur and two passengers who have not specified their destinations.

Passengers with Covid-19 symptoms will be moved to Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram while others will be moved to quarantine centres. Pregnant women, children below the age of 10 and senior citizens will be considered for home quarantine. The screening of passengers was done through 10 help desks set up at the airport. KSRTC buses were arranged to move passengers to quarantine centres and other districts. Taxis were also arranged, following Covid-19 protocol to move passengers to their homes in case they are allowed to quarantine at home.

 Special train to Kashmir
 A special train bound for Jammu and Kashmir left from Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway station on Wednesday carrying 302 passengers. The passengers were mostly from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and New Delhi. The train will reach Udhampur on May 24.

Man violates home quarantine 
The city police have registered a case against a person for violating home quarantine. The person, who resides in Medical College police station limit, had arrived from Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu on May 9 and was asked to go on home quarantine. However, the police found that he was travelling outside by violating quarantine norms. The police had installed BSafe app in the person’s mobile phone while he was sent for home quarantine. 

The city cybercell found that the man was moving outside his house and they alerted the Medical College police about the same. The police swiftly shifted him to a government quarantine centre and registered a case against him under the State Epidemic Diseases Ordinance. Meanwhile, the police have decided to extend the service of the motorcycle brigade to more areas to check whether those who are under home quarantine are skipping it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp