262 expats arrive on Moscow, Kuwait flights

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two flights, one from Moscow and another from Kuwait, landed at the airport here late on Wednesday night. The flight from Moscow that arrived at 9pm had 104 passengers while the Kuwait flight at 11.15pm had 158 passengers from across the state.The passengers in the Moscow flight include people from Thrissur, Kollam, Ernakulam (18 each), Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur ( 9 each), Alappuzha and Kozhikode (8 each), Pathanamthitta, Kottayam (4 each), Kasaragod (3), Malappuram (2), Palakkad (1), and two passengers who have not specified their destinations. 83 among them are students.

Meanwhile the flight from Kuwait included passengers from Thiruvananthapuram (39), Kollam (52), Pathanamthitta (37), Alappuzha (14), Malappuram (4), two each from Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Kottayam, one each from Kasaragod and Kannur and two passengers who have not specified their destinations.

Passengers with Covid-19 symptoms will be moved to Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram while others will be moved to quarantine centres. Pregnant women, children below the age of 10 and senior citizens will be considered for home quarantine. The screening of passengers was done through 10 help desks set up at the airport. KSRTC buses were arranged to move passengers to quarantine centres and other districts. Taxis were also arranged, following Covid-19 protocol to move passengers to their homes in case they are allowed to quarantine at home.

Special train to Kashmir

A special train bound for Jammu and Kashmir left from Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway station on Wednesday carrying 302 passengers. The passengers were mostly from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and New Delhi. The train will reach Udhampur on May 24.

Man violates home quarantine

The city police have registered a case against a person for violating home quarantine. The person, who resides in Medical College police station limit, had arrived from Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu on May 9 and was asked to go on home quarantine. However, the police found that he was travelling outside by violating quarantine norms. The police had installed BSafe app in the person’s mobile phone while he was sent for home quarantine.

The city cybercell found that the man was moving outside his house and they alerted the Medical College police about the same. The police swiftly shifted him to a government quarantine centre and registered a case against him under the State Epidemic Diseases Ordinance. Meanwhile, the police have decided to extend the service of the motorcycle brigade to more areas to check whether those who are under home quarantine are skipping it.