STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

BTech S8 exams to begin on July 1

A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has announced the dates for various examinations.

Published: 21st May 2020 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has announced the dates for various examinations. The B.Tech eighth semester regular and supplementary exams will begin from July 1. The seventh semester Honours and MBA T5 exams, which could not be held on the scheduled date of March 16, will be conducted on June 26.

The eighth semester honours exams will be held on June 29. Students who have moved out to their home towns during the lockdown can write the exams, except MBA T5 exams, at the centres nearest to them. The duration has been reduced to two hours and fifteen minutes from the usual three hours. There will not be any change in the question paper structure. The total marks will be reduced to 70.

The forenoon exams will begin at 10.15 am. But students are requested to report at the exam centres at 9.30 am. For the afternoon exams which will begin at 2.15 pm, the reporting time will be 1.30 pm. 
Safety precautions regarding Covid-19, including social distancing norms, will be ensured during the exams. Students who are unable to attend the S8 exams due to genuine reasons will be given another chance in October. The end semester valuation of final semester projects, for UG and PG, will be done internally.

Supplementary revaluation
The university has decided to conduct the revaluation of BTech seventh semester supplementary exams on May 27, 28, and 29. Teachers who are on valuation duty can evaluate the papers at home. The university has directed the camps to comply with guidelines such as observing physical distance, wearing masks and use of sanitisers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp