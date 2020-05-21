BTech S8 exams to begin on July 1

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has announced the dates for various examinations. The B.Tech eighth semester regular and supplementary exams will begin from July 1. The seventh semester Honours and MBA T5 exams, which could not be held on the scheduled date of March 16, will be conducted on June 26.

The eighth semester honours exams will be held on June 29. Students who have moved out to their home towns during the lockdown can write the exams, except MBA T5 exams, at the centres nearest to them. The duration has been reduced to two hours and fifteen minutes from the usual three hours. There will not be any change in the question paper structure. The total marks will be reduced to 70.

The forenoon exams will begin at 10.15 am. But students are requested to report at the exam centres at 9.30 am. For the afternoon exams which will begin at 2.15 pm, the reporting time will be 1.30 pm.

Safety precautions regarding Covid-19, including social distancing norms, will be ensured during the exams. Students who are unable to attend the S8 exams due to genuine reasons will be given another chance in October. The end semester valuation of final semester projects, for UG and PG, will be done internally.

Supplementary revaluation

The university has decided to conduct the revaluation of BTech seventh semester supplementary exams on May 27, 28, and 29. Teachers who are on valuation duty can evaluate the papers at home. The university has directed the camps to comply with guidelines such as observing physical distance, wearing masks and use of sanitisers.