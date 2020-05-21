‘Kerala-controlled quarantine a better option’

Dileep V Kumar By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the state government is vehemently suggesting home quarantine for those returning from abroad, a study conducted among healthcare workers shows that government-controlled quarantine may be a better option. The survey was carried out by Trivandrum Medical College Alumni Association’s Research Foundation among 302 healthcare workers including doctors, nurses, paramedics and other supporting staff, including ambulance crew.

Three and a half months after Covid-19 was confirmed in the state, it was the first time that a survey had been conducted for understanding the perspective of healthcare workers regarding the way the illness is being managed. Another major recommendation made by the study against admitting Covid-19 cases with mild symptoms in hospitals. If it is necessary to admit them, then medical college hospitals must be spared and earmarked for medical education and multispecialty patient care.

“There is a need for bolstering the training for all categories of healthcare workers in both the public and private sectors. Also, all institutions need to be assessed for Covid-19 prevention readiness. The social distancing campaign among public and health workers needs to be revamped,” recommends the study.The study also finds certain drawbacks in the system. Healthcare staff and doctors are not being given the latest updates from the hospital heads at government hospitals. It has also been noted that the Disha help desk (1056) gives conflicting advices at times. Another fault highlighted is in contact tracing and implementation of quarantine.

The study further reminds that policemen and chemists are using gloves, which will further facilitate the spread of the virus. “When a doctor is wearing a single pair of gloves and treating all patients, the danger is higher. Instead of using gloves, there is a need to propagate the use of sanitisers and handwashing,” says the study.

The survey

302 health workers participated

199 (66 per cent) were from the private sector

228 (75 per cent) were doctors

32 (11 per cent) were nurses and rest paramedical workers including ambulance drivers

Findings

44 per cent agreed that sufficient supply of PPE, mask, disinfectants was ensured at all levels of Covid-19 care and control settings (34 per cent disagreed, 22 per cent undecided)

27 per cent of respondents had come across a suspected or confirmed Covid-19 patient during

their practice

98 per cent agreed that early intervention, early lockdown and awareness creation had been helpful in containing the situation

63 per cent agreed that during quarantine/isolation, the mental health issues of patients, contacts and health workers were addressed properly