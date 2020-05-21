STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown eases, but autorickshaw drivers get lukewarm response

Haridas said that the lockdown, though relaxed,  has affected their operations badly and he has not got even a single ride although waiting for hours at the Pallimukku stand.

Published: 21st May 2020 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 04:38 PM

Autorickshaws lined up at the Thampanoor stand. Though drivers have been given permission to operate, many are struggling to get a decent income

Autorickshaws lined up at the Thampanoor stand. Though drivers have been given permission to operate, many are struggling to get a decent income. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “I am a heart patient and a week’s medicine costs me about `700. Since the lockdown, I couldn’t take my medicines as I didn’t have money to buy them. I have never been dependent on others for my livelihood and was getting paid a reasonable sum through my job. But the lockdown has made us financially weak and forced us to seek help from others. My fellow auto drivers have provided me with the medicines and food kits to sustain my family,” says Haridas K, a 53-year-old auto driver, who is back on the road with the government relaxing certain norms.

Haridas said that the lockdown, though relaxed,  has affected their operations badly and he has not got even a single ride although waiting for hours at the Pallimukku stand.Haridas is not the only autorickshaw driver facing problems after the spread of Covid-19. It has barred many others from ferrying people to hospitals, vegetable markets or workplaces. More than 40,000 autorickshaw drivers who ply in and around the city, as well as on the outskirts, have been feeling the pinch since the lockdown.

Another autorickshaw driver, Rajan S, says: “I started taking rides two days ago. We lived in misery during the lockdown.” Rajan, who has been driving an autorickshaw for the past 38 years added that they hadn’t received any help from the government.Some autorickshaw drivers also expressed their concern over limited bus routes due to lockdown.

“Although the government has eased lockdown restrictions by allowing buses to ply inside the district, they’re limited to a few stops. Owing to this, we hardly get any passengers,” says Shafeer S, an autorickshaw driver in Vithura. He also added that like other autorickshaw drivers, it is his only source of livelihood. Though some autorickshaw drivers had started getting short-distance trips during the lockdown, they were forced to stop since most of the vehicles were seized by the police and a fine of `1,000 was imposed. 

“With the drop in the number of passengers at railway stations and bus stands, auto drivers are not getting regular trips. A few days after the lockdown came into force, I had sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressing the need to provide financial assistance to the auto drivers. But only `1,000 and groceries have been provided. That too, only for the drivers registered with the unorganised sector welfare board,” said Shihabudeen Kariyath, president of the Autorickshaw Drivers’ Congress (INTUC). He also added a majority of the auto drivers are not registered with the welfare board and are facing problems with financial aid.

